Renton Police seeking info on Wal-Mart phone theft suspect

Police are asking for help identifying this suspect of a phone theft in Walmart on July 14. Courtesy photo.

Renton police are seeking aid in identifying a phone-theft suspect at Walmart.

Renton Police are asking for help identifying a man accused of stealing a customer’s cellphone from the Walmart in the 700 block of Rainier Ave S on July 14 at 5:42 pm.

“According to investigators, the customer accidentally left the phone at the customer service desk,” said a Renton Police Department post on Facebook. “Surveillance video shows the suspect allegedly covering the phone with a piece of paper, placing it in his pocket and leaving the store.”

Police ask for anyone who recognizes the person to contact Detective Jensen at rjensen@rentonwa.gov and reference case Case #26-5496.