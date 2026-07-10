Top 10 free pickleball and tennis courts in South King County

As the sport of pickleball continues to rise and tennis courts transition to fit those needs, here are ten places that are free to play in and around King County. We provide an overall score based on court quality, parking and accessibility.

1. Game Farm Park – Overall Score 9.6

Game Farm in Auburn has everything a racquet sport player desires. With four dedicated tennis courts, Game Farm is perfect for those who want to play tennis with easily accessible courts. Not only is there space to split a tennis court into a pickleball court, but Game Farm also has four dedicated pickleball courts just a short walk away from the tennis courts. The four tennis courts are lit as well, so have no fear if dusk is approaching as the matches can continue into night fall.

Bathroom score: 8/10: Two real bathroom houses, but stalls don’t have doors and toilet paper is a maybe.

2. Talbot Hill Park – Overall Score 8.5

Renton’s first appearance on the list is Talbot Hill Park, a newly renovated park that is packed full with courts available to the public. Talbot Hill has six total courts, with three of them lined for tennis and three bordered for Pickleball. Parking is limited, there are a few spots in the designated lot, but players might have to park on the street.

Bathroom score: 9/10: Due to the resurfacing of the courts, it seems like the bathrooms were on the list of improvements as well. Only knock, is there are just two of them.

3. Kiwanis Park – Overall Score 8.2

Renton’s second mention on this list is Kiwanis Park and similar to the two other entries, brings a lot to offer. There are just two courts, but they have been resurfaced recently.

Bathroom Score: 7/10: There is a bathroom house that is exactly what one needs.

4. Liberty Park – Overall Score 7.5

Our third shout out to Renton is Liberty Park, and their courts are excellent and recently surfaced in the last two years. There are four total courts with two lined for tennis parallel to each other and two pickleball courts off to the side. With plenty of parking around the courts, these are easily accessible and during the day can be open most of the time.

Bathroom score: 9/10: This is possibly the best situation for bathrooms at a public tennis court. With the library within walking distance and bathrooms at the back of the baseball field, there are plenty of options.

5. Lake Boren Park – Overall Score 7.5

The furthest north courts on this list are out at Lake Boren Park in Newcastle. But this group of courts is easily accessible, and has plenty of parking. The courts don’t have many cracks or marks to speak of, the surface will be fine for tennis or pickleball.

Bathroom Score: 8/10: The bathrooms are spacious, and easily accessible, right behind the courts.

6. Sagahalie Park – Overall Score 7.3

In Federal Way proper, there are four “courts” available to play on, but three of them have tennis nets. One just has the bones of a court of yesteryear, but the other three are playable and have courts with minimal cracks. In terms of pickleball playing at Saghalie, you will have to provide your own net, but there is plenty of room and there are lines to play on as well.

Bathroom score: 6/10: Just one public restroom, but there are facilities open to the public.

7. Browns Point Elementary – Overall score 7.3

A bit off the beaten path and technically in Tacoma, but Browns Point Elementary might have two of the best tennis courts in the area. Right next to the old school building, there are two courts with room for a pickleball net set up as well. These courts don’t have the same foot traffic as some other courts on this list, but the quality of the court is exceptional.

Bathroom score: 4/10: There is a singular Port-a-Potty. So there is something, but it’s not cream of the crop.

8. Five Mile Lake – Overall Score 7.2

Out in unincorporated King County lies a pair of courts right next to five mile lake. On the furthest right tennis court, there are lines for two pickleball courts. Due to it being at a lake, foot traffic will be high but parking is not a problem. The surfaces themselves are good, couple pine needles here or there might influence bounces. But tall trees provide a nice shade while still being out of the way.

Bathroom score: 10/10: These are the base facilities on the list. It’s a bit of a walk, but clean, well maintained facilities await those who make the walk.

9. Kent-Memorial Park – Overall Score 7.0

Despite being mainly seen as a baseball field, Kent-Memorial Park has a pair of excellent tennis courts. It is just two courts but both courts are lined for a total of four pickleball courts. Parking and accessibility is great due to KMP having multiple other activities it hosts. The surfaces have some cracks that have been filled, but the maintenance around the fence is great and there are even two benches on either side of the courts.

Bathroom score: 0/10: There are no clearly marked facilities anywhere close to the courts, there might be some open inside the Kent Parks department office, but with no signage players might be out of luck.

10. Kent-Meridian – Overall Score 6.5

Pickleball players won’t like these courts (no pickleball lines) but a facility open at 11:00 am on a Thursday, with seven available courts with lights? That deserves a mention on this list. Kent-Meridian has plenty of parking, and is easily accessible.

Bathroom score: 5/10: Bare minimum facilities out at Kent-Meridian. It only gains a point over Browns Point due to having two portable toilets, not just one.