Renton man charged in string of pharmacy burglaries

Tools connected to the burglaries were found in the vehicle at Wakgira’s girlfriend’s apartment. Photo provided by the Drug Enforcement Administration

Clothes seen in surveillance footage of the robberies, such as the orange cap, were found in a vehicle at Wakgira’s girlfriend’s apartment. Photo provided by the Drug Enforcement Administration

Police seized 43 bags of drugs from Wakgira’s girlfriend’s apartment in Seattle and the vehicle parked on the property. Photo provided by the Drug Enforcement Administration

The 42-year-old man was charged along with a 44-year-old Seattle man.

A Renton man and a Seattle man were charged for a string of pharmacy burglaries stretching from Kirkland to Chehalis.

Koumssa Wakgira, 44, of Seattle and Juston Young, 42, of Renton were charged in an indictment alleging conspiracy to commit burglaries involving controlled substances, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, five counts of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, and 17 counts of burglary or attempted burglary involving controlled substances. The men were arrested on April 8: Wakgira in Olympia and Young in Renton.

The two were allegedly linked to 17 burglaries from May 2, 2025 to March 22, 2026, where a variety of prescription medications were the target. In one case, the suspects obtained more than 24,000 doses of restricted medications, including Adderall, Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Methadone, Morphine, Vyvanse, and Tramadol, valued at more than $37,000 from a Purdy Cost Less Prescriptions in Gig Harbor.

“As alleged in the indictment, these defendants were relentless in their attempts to break into pharmacies and steal narcotics,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Neil Floyd said. “I commend local and federal law enforcement who worked together to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) worked with state and local law enforcement to link the two men to various pharmacy burglaries using surveillance images from cameras at the pharmacies. DNA evidence also linked to one of the suspects from a piece of clothing left at the scene. Investigators were able to link various cars involved to the men, confirm the men’s proximity to each other using cell phones and further tie them to the burglaries with clothing, tools, and narcotics recovered in searches of the men’s home and vehicles.

In all, one or both defendants are allegedly tied to the burglaries, including the burglary of Ready Meds Pharmacy in Renton on Nov. 28, 2025. In Renton, they allegedly stole approximately 1,286 dosage units of controlled substances, including Xanax and Suboxone, with an approximate purchase value of $4,305.

In video, the investigators observed two subjects lift up the front security gate to enter the Ready Meds Pharmacy, go through the selves, pry open drawers and put medication in a black garbage bag before exiting at at approximately 4:32 a.m.

Law enforcement observed Wakgira allegedly selling drugs in March 2026, following some of the burglaries. After their arrest, police seized 43 bags of drugs from Wakgira’s girlfriend’s apartment in Seattle and the vehicle parked on the property, along with tools that matched those seen in surveillance footage. Officers found 19 bags or containers of drugs at Young’s residence in Renton and clothes matching those worn by the subjects in video.

“These defendants fueled the illegal drug market and placed communities at risk by stealing thousands of doses of controlled substances, targeting pharmacies throughout the Puget Sound region for nearly a year.” Robert A. Saccone, Special Agent in Charge of theDEA Seattle Field Division, said. “This investigation demonstrates the effectiveness of coordinated law enforcement efforts and DEA’s commitment to disrupting the diversion and illegal distribution of prescription medications.”

Conspiracy to commit burglary involving controlled substances is punishable by up to ten years in prison. Burglary and attempted burglary involving controlled substances is punishable by up to twenty years in prison. Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute are punishable by up to twenty years in prison.