Renton PD used drones to locate illegal fireworks sources

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Illegal fireworks were confiscated from a car at Ron Regis Park. Photo provided by the Renton Police

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The Renton Police Department used drones to locate illegal firework use during the Fourth of July weekend.

A 34-year-old Renton man was charged with possessing fireworks and for being in Ron Regis Park during non-public hours last week. The police used drones to locate the source of the fireworks and spotted two people running into a wooded area.

Officers arrived and located a vehicle in the parking lot containing fireworks. The individuals refused to come out of the woods to speak with the officers until a tow truck arrived. The officers then searched the vehicles and confiscated the fireworks.

“We will continue conducting extra fireworks patrols throughout the holiday weekend,” the police department said in a July 1 Facebook post. “Fireworks are illegal in Renton and can create serious fire risks while causing significant stress for pets, wildlife and neighbors.”

Renton Police Public Information Officer Meeghan Black told The Reporter that the department had responded to 150 fireworks-related calls over the holiday weekend. They contacted 50 people, issued 27 warnings and confiscated “multiple fireworks.” However, Renton Police did not make any firework-related arrests.

In 2025, the police department contacted 36 people and gave 14 warnings.

“Please celebrate responsibly and leave the fireworks to the professionals,” the police department said.