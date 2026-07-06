SR 202 will close for two weekends outside Fall City

A section of State Route 202 outside of Fall City will be closed for two upcoming weekends as the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) completes emergency riverbank repairs.

Construction will begin as soon as July 15 on a section of SR 202 just east of the SR 202/SR 203 roundabout. The main closures will happen over two weekends: the first from 9 p.m. Thursday to 9 p.m. Monday, and the second from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Both lanes of SR 202 will be closed during these times.

Specific closure dates will be announced when they are scheduled soon. Check wsdot.wa.gov/construction-planning/search-projects/sr-202-fall-city-snoqualmie-river-erosion-repair for more information.

WSDOT says detours could add up to 45 minutes and drivers should plan accordingly.

Following the full closures, approximately two weeks of single-lane closures are planned for this section of SR 202.

The bank of the Snoqualmie River has erosion damage caused by floods in December 2025 and March 2026. Crews will rebuild the road embankment by placing woody material, boulders, streambed gravel mix and stone fragments, according to WSDOT.