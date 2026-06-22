Snoqualmie seeking artists for city hall gallery

The Snoqualmie Arts Commission is seeking artwork to display at Snoqualmie City Hall between August 2026 and September 2027.

Each exhibit throughout the year will run for three to four months and feature two-dimensional art from one artist. Diverse mediums are encouraged. There is also limited opportunity to have three-dimensional artwork displayed in the gallery’s enclosed case.

The city hall gallery spans two floors and is open to the public Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

How to apply

The deadline to apply is July 8. Apply by emailing nwiebe@snoqualmiewa.gov with a brief statement of interest, past exhibit history and up to six images of the work.

This opportunity is open to all artists in Washington, preferably those who live in the Puget Sound region.