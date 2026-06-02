Who, where, when, how: Live stream Renton graduations

Renton’s 2026 graduating seniors will grab their diplomas on June 10, 11 and 15 this year.

Renton’s graduating class of 2026 includes students from five high schools held in two school districts, and graduations events that will take place in three different locations.

All Renton School District high schools will stay close to home. Renton High School, Lindbergh High School and Hazen High School will be on Wednesday, June 10, at the ShoWare Center located at 625 West James Street in Kent. The times are as follows:

• Renton High at noon

• Lindbergh at 3:30 p.m.

• Hazen at 7 p.m.

Talley’s graduation will be held on Monday, June 15, at 6 p.m. at Renton IKEA Performing Arts Center, located at 400 South 2nd Street in Renton.

For links to the Renton School District high school graduation live streams, visit rentonschools.us/learning-and-teaching/secondary-education/graduation.

Renton’s Liberty High School, which is part of the Issaquah School District, will be held on Thursday, June 11, at 4:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Park, located at 1250 1st Avenue South in Seattle.

For more information on Liberty’s graduation and for a link to watch a live stream of the ceremony, visit liberty.isd411.org/student-life/seniors.