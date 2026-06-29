Propane tank caused fire at Naan N Curry

A local restaurant is working to open back up after a fire forced them to close their doors.

A gas explosion damaged a prep kitchen at Naan N Curry on June 11. One of the owners, Shan Janjua, said a propane tank for a grill, which was a part of World Cup plans, was the cause of the explosion.

“We were wanting to put a grill outside where we can make fresh kebabs and that grill was to be hooked up with a propane tank,” Janjua said.

Janjua added that, luckily, there was no one in the vicinity at the time of the emergency and the fire department was there in minutes.

Janjua said the fire occurred in the expanded portion of the restaurant in a kitchen mostly used for food prep and only a small corner in the back was damaged. He said the health department and the fire department requested they keep their restaurant closed until they assess the damages and determine it is safe to serve food again.

“We just want to make sure we follow the right rules and and we do everything following the right procedures and do it hopefully in a quick quick way so we can get back up and running. Hopefully it’s only just a few days of us being closed,” said Janjua. “It is obviously a little bit of an inconvenience because we are closed. That’s business that we’re losing, but at the same time, everybody has to be on the same page in order to make everything run.”

Naan N Curry has been in Renton for almost 20 years, surviving both the 2008 recession and the height of COVID. Janjua said they will get through this setback as well.

“It was just like an unfortunate accident, unfortunate kind of timing as well. We put so much money into that grill and trying to get the approved tent to set up outside and put everything there in order to welcome everybody that was coming to watch the games, but it kind of backfired.” Janjua said. “Unfortunately this is just another hiccup,but we’re managing that as well. So we’re trying to get through it all and doing it in the best way possible,”

Janjua said the Renton community has been supportive through the challenge.

“We’ve had a great following the last 20 years and we’ve had a lot of loyal guests that have still come to us from day one,” Janjua said. “It would be great as soon as we were up back and running that everybody starts to continue making their orders as they normally would.”