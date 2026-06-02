Digital job fair for new Renton WinCo closes June 19

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The store, which is set to open in late summer/early fall, is only accepting online applications.

With a flexible timeline that puts the highly-anticipated opening day of the Renton WinCo in late summer-early fall, the employee-owned grocery store chain has announced a digital hiring job fair where the application portal will close on Friday, June 19.

The hiring process does not allow for walk-in applications and that applicants can instead apply on the WinCo Foods career site, says WinCo Communications Director Noah Fleisher.

Qualified candidates will be contacted to schedule for an interview. Job applications are currently open for the following positions:

• Bookkeeping clerk

• Daytime stocker

• Produce clerk

• Pricing clerk

• Meat clerk

• Janitorial clerk

• Lead clerk

• Grocery floor clerk

• Fresh foods clerk

• Overnight stocker

• Dated item clerk

• Cashier

• Cart clerk

• Bulk foods clerk

• Bakery clerk

For the link to the job positions, visit careers-winco.icims.com/jobs/search?ss=1&searchLocation=-12831-Renton.

Social media posts reporting that the store’s official opening day are false, says a representative from WinCo. According to Fleisher, the actual date will not be announced until two weeks prior to the official opening day.

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