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Digital job fair for new Renton WinCo closes June 19

Published 4:02 pm Tuesday, June 2, 2026

By Bailey Jo Josie baileyjo.josie@soundpublishing.com

The new WinCo in Renton is scheduled to open in the late summer or early fall. Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.
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The new WinCo in Renton is scheduled to open in the late summer or early fall. Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.
Full-time and part-time jobs at the new Renton WinCo are open to applications until Friday, June 19. Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.

The store, which is set to open in late summer/early fall, is only accepting online applications.

With a flexible timeline that puts the highly-anticipated opening day of the Renton WinCo in late summer-early fall, the employee-owned grocery store chain has announced a digital hiring job fair where the application portal will close on Friday, June 19.

The hiring process does not allow for walk-in applications and that applicants can instead apply on the WinCo Foods career site, says WinCo Communications Director Noah Fleisher.

Qualified candidates will be contacted to schedule for an interview. Job applications are currently open for the following positions:

• Bookkeeping clerk

• Daytime stocker

• Produce clerk

• Pricing clerk

• Meat clerk

• Janitorial clerk

• Lead clerk

• Grocery floor clerk

• Fresh foods clerk

• Overnight stocker

• Dated item clerk

• Cashier

• Cart clerk

• Bulk foods clerk

• Bakery clerk

For the link to the job positions, visit careers-winco.icims.com/jobs/search?ss=1&searchLocation=-12831-Renton.

Social media posts reporting that the store’s official opening day are false, says a representative from WinCo. According to Fleisher, the actual date will not be announced until two weeks prior to the official opening day.

Keep up with the Renton Reporter on Facebook, Instagram and Bluesky for the latest updates on the Renton WinCo.

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