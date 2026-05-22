Renton schools recognized for growth, closing gaps, achievement

Four Renton schools are part of the Washington State Board of Education’s 2026 Recognized Schools list, where they are recognized for “their work in closing opportunity gaps and supporting students’ growth and academic achievement during the 2024-25 school year.”

Campbell Hill Elementary, Hazelwood Elementary, Renton Park Elementary, and Dimmitt Middle School have all been recognized by the WSBOE in three different categories: Growth, Closing Gaps and Achievement.

Campbell Hill has been recognized for both Closing Gaps and Growth. “The school showed meaningful gains on the 2025 [Washington School Improvement Framework] after being identified for Targeted Supports in the 2024 WSIF,” says the WSBOE website on the school’s work on closing opportunity gaps.

For growth, the school was in the top 10% of schools for low-income student growth in ELA Proficiency Rate, Math Proficiency Rate, ELA Student Growth Percentiles and Math Student Growth Percentiles. This growth was from the 2023-24 school year to the 2024-25 school year.

Hazelwood has been recognized for Achievement, specifically for the school’s All Students group performing in the top 20% of schools on the ELA proficiency rate, math proficiency rate and the school’s 2025 WSIF attendance rate.

Renton Park Elementary and Dimmitt Middle have both been recognized for Growth, with Renton Park having a multiracial student growth in the top 10% of schools for ELA and Math Proficiency rates, from 2023-24 to 2024-25.

Dimmitt’s Asian student growth and the school’s Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander student growth both being in the top 10% of schools for Math Proficiency Rate and Math Student Growth Percentiles.

Established in 2010, the School Recognition Program highlights schools across that state that “demonstrate exceptional progress in key areas of student success.” To learn more, visit sbe.wa.gov/our-work/school-recognition.