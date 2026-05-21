Get your laps in at Hazen and Lindbergh pools

The Lindbergh High School pool has a handful of options for community swimming.

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The Hazen High School pool is open to the community, and currently hiring summer lifeguards and swim instructors.

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More than just a great place to exercise or learn to swim, pools are also fun spots for families, and the pools at Hazen High School and Lindbergh High School offer all of these and more to the community.

Lap swim, weekend programs, swim activities and pool parties are available for a fee to anyone ages 3 and up who want to enjoy a dip in the water at these pools.

Lindbergh Pool

At the Lindbergh pool, which is located at 16740 128th Ave. SE, lap swims are offered from 6-9 a.m. Monday to Friday and from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, followed by family and public swim from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The lap pool is 25 yards long with six lanes, a shallow depth of 4.5 feet, a deep end depth of 11 feet, a diving board and accessible ladders and pool lift.

During the week, the Lindbergh pool offers deep water exercise from 8-9 a.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The pool also offers shallow water exercises from 8-9 a.m. on Monday and Wednesday. The shallow water pool is 35 feet long and 42 feet wide, with a shallow end depth of 3 feet and a deep end depth of 4.5 feet and with accessible by stairs and ladders.

Both pools are heated at 82 degrees Fahrenheit.

Lindbergh also offers a family locker room, individual shower stalls, ADA-approved lifts, bathing suit spin dryers. To learn about drop-in fees and passes, call 425-204-4440 or visit rentonschools.us/locations/pool-lindbergh.

Hazen Pool

Located at 1101 Hoquiam Avenue Northeast, the Hazen High School pool offers lap swim times and public swim times.

Full lap swim is available from 6-9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; from 12-2 p.m. Saturday, and 8-11 a.m. Sunday. On Friday nights, two to three lanes are open for lap swim from 7-8:30 p.m.

Family and public swim are offered from 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, rom 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, and from 11:3o a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Recently remodeled, the Hazen pool is heated at 82 degrees Fahrenheit, is 25 yards long with 6 lanes. The shallow end depth is 3.5 feet, deep end depth is 8 feet and the the diving well depth is 12 feet.

The Renton School District is also hiring summer lifeguards and swim instructors for the Hazen pool.

To learn how to apply, or to learn about Hazen fees, times and closures, call 425-204-4230 or visit rentonschools.us/locations/pool-hazen.