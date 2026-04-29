Renton police seek witnesses to late-night shooting

Police are asking for public assistance in a shooting that occurred on Tuesday night, April 28, at the intersection of Rainier Avenue South and SW Victoria Street. Photo provided by Renton Police Department

A man is in critical condition after a shooting late Tuesday night, April 28, in Renton.

Renton police responded to a 911 call of a 27-year-old man lying in the road at the intersection of Rainier Avenue South and Southwest Victoria Street. The man was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition, according to police.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and asking for public assistance. They are asking anyone who witnessed the incident that occurred sometime between 11:50 p.m. April 28 to shortly after midnight on April 29 to email Detective Renggli at jrenggli@rentonwa.gov and reference case #26-3302.