Renton city code opens doors for indoor recreation

Renton is changing the city code to make it more inviting for indoor recreation facilities in the city.

The Renton City Council passed an ordinance on April 13 to expand where indoor recreation facilities are allowed. Under the Renton Municipal Code, an indoor recreation facility is defined as “a place designed and equipped for the conduct of sports and leisure-time activities within an enclosed space.” This includes gymnasiums, amusement arcades, health and fitness clubs, indoor tennis and racquetball courts, bowling alleys, and indoor swimming pools.

“The city’s goal is to simplify conditions to make it easier for new indoor recreation facilities to locate in Renton,” associative planner Maya Simon said.

The former code broke this use into new and existing facilities, which were allowed in different zones and with different conditions. The new ordinance condensed the definition into one use.

“Any existing facilities that do not comply with updated regulations would be considered a legal non-conforming use and could continue in their current form,” Simon said.

The ordinance now allows indoor recreation facilities in all commercial zones, in office zones and at the Landing with some limitations, and in industrial zones in some areas of the city.

“The biggest change is that indoor recreation facilities will now be allowed in heavy industrial zones east of Rainier Avenue/SR-167,” Simon said.

Renton is currently home to several commercial gyms, as well as arcade bars like 8-Bit Arcade and The Spot Pub. However, the city is missing a bowling alley since the historic Cascade Lanes closed in 2011.