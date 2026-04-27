Person pepper-sprayed | Renton police blotter

DUI collision: At 2:03 a.m. April 20 at the intersection of Southeast Petrovitsky Road and Southeast Carr Road, officers responded to an injury collision. An officer spoke with one of the parties involved and discovered he was under the influence. After failing the field sobriety tests, he was arrested.

Hit-and-run: At 12:56 a.m. April 21 in the 800 block of Garden Avenue North, an officer was dispatched to a phone report for a non-injury hit-and-run collision. The driver stated that he was westbound on North Eighth Street, just east of Garden Avenue North, when another driver turned into his lane, struck the driver’s side of his vehicle, and pushed him into the adjacent curb. The victim did not have a description of the car that hit him. A report was taken for informational purposes.

Warrant arrests: At 4:23 p.m. April 21 in the 1200 block of North Landing Way, an officer responded to a reported shoplifting. The suspect had left in a blue car. The officer located the car, and when the driver stopped at a gas station, the officer contacted the driver. A records check revealed an outstanding warrant. The driver was arrested. The passenger was identified, and a check showed a felony Department of Corrections warrant. The passenger was also arrested. Both were booked into jail.

Domestic disturbance: At 11:34 a.m. April 22 in the 300 block of Southwest 19th Street, officers responded to a domestic disturbance. The victim stated that her ex-boyfriend assaulted her and fled the scene when he realized she had called the police. The investigation is ongoing.

Person pepper-sprayed: At 3:40 p.m.April 22 in the 200 block of Rainier Avenue North, officers responded to the 200 block of Rainier Avenue North for a fight in progress. Each party told a similar account of what occurred. The victim approached the suspect in the business, and the suspect became aggressive and assaulted the victim. The victim sprayed the suspect with pepper spray. Employees within the business gave similar accounts. The victim did not want to pursue charges.