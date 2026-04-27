Man receives 27-year sentence for King County carjacking spree

A 25-year-old Seattle man received a 27-year prison sentence for a violent carjacking spree in 2022 that stretched from Kent to Bellevue, Redmond and Seattle before it ended in Renton.

Maar Teng Rambang was convicted by a jury in January 2026 of three counts of carjacking and three counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence for the Nov. 7, 2022, King County-wide crime spree.

At the sentencing hearing Monday, April 27 in Seattle, U.S. District Judge John H. Chun noted that these are “serious, terrible crimes” that resulted in serious physical injury to one of the victims and lasting psychological damage to all three victims, according to a April 27 U.S. Department of Justice press release.

“This defendant violently threatened two people and shot a third and then drove at a high rate of speed recklessly throughout King County,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Neil Floyd. “It is just by luck that no one was killed in this crime spree. The mandatory minimum sentenced for this crime means this 27-year sentence is required and appropriate for this dangerous, violent conduct.”

According to records filed in the case, just before noon on Nov. 7, 2022, Rambang confronted a woman sitting in her car outside the Kent East Hill Post Office. Rambang ordered the woman out of her car at gunpoint. Rambang drove the stolen car to the Bellevue Square Mall garage and fired his gun as he threatened another woman and demanded her vehicle.

He drove that stolen BMW to Redmond and attempted to rob Amazon employees working at a delivery locker at a Whole Foods Market. Rambang then drove the BMW to the Eastlake neighborhood of Seattle where he shot a man in the leg and stole his Jeep SUV.

Officers tracked the Jeep to Kent and attempted to stop and arrest Rambang, but he fled at speeds of 90 to 100 mph in areas of heavy traffic, according to court records. Rambang drove across the median, drove the wrong way and ran red lights. Ultimately, law enforcement in Renton was able to block the car and arrest Rambang.

“Although the impacts of Rambang’s crime spree were extremely serious, it is fortunate that the results were not worse,” according to the sentencing memo prosecutors wrote to the court. “Considering that he pointed a loaded gun at multiple victims and discharged it twice – and led police on a high-speed chase driving recklessly through busy streets – Rambang is fortunate that he is not being sentenced for felony murder, vehicular assault/homicide and the like.”

Rambang will be on three years of supervised release following his prison term.

The case was investigated by the Kent, Bellevue, Redmond, and Seattle Police departments with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco & Explosives (ATF).