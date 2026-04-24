Man shot on Southeast Carr Road

Renton police are seeking information following a shooting that left a 23-year-old man injured.

According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred at 11:01 p.m. April 23 in the 10700 block of Southeast Carr Road. RPD reported that a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times and was transported to the hospital where he was stabilized.

RPD stated that several people heard the shooting and called 911, but they did not see the shooting.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen something to contact Detective Chris Edwards at cedwards@rentonwa.gov