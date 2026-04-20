Renton City Council rejects proposal for term limits

The Renton City Council voted against term limits for the city’s elected officials.

At the April 13 city council meeting, Councilmember Carmen Rivera made a motion for the city attorney and appropriate staff to draft an ordinance limiting elected officials to three consecutive terms. She proposed officials could run again after a break in service. The motion was seconded by Councilmember Kim-Khánh Văn.

“This is by no means a reckoning for anyone in particular. It is more of a conversation I have with constituents, community members, leaders around the structure of code cities, particularly non-charter cities like our own around the accessibility to running for council,” Rivera said.

While acknowledging that extended tenures for elected officials foster greater “institutional knowledge,” Rivera noted it can also lead to complacency.

“I think we all know it can be terribly difficult to take out an incumbent who’s been in here for 20-plus years, and I think just to allow for equitability, to allow for fresh perspectives,” Rivera said.

Councilmember Ryan McIrvin said he did not feel comfortable with requesting an ordinance until he had more information, such as what other cities do and what the public wants.

Councilmember Ed Prince said the two-year gap Rivera proposed would mean a returning councilmember would be running against another incumbent. He also argued constituents could vote against the incumbent if they wanted a fresh voice.

“These seats are rented by all of us up here on the dais. We don’t own them,” Prince said. “If the voters decide that someone’s not doing what they want them to do, then they can choose to vote them out.”

Councilmember Văn said she thought they should research the pros, cons and the code structure allowed for Renton as a code city.

A code city operates under the state’s Optional Municipal Code and has core structural rules dictated by state law. Charter cities have adopted their own city charter and can more customize how the city operates. Term limits are not in the state code, which would make it more difficult for code cities to adopt.

However, the code city of Edgewood currently has term limits of two consecutive four-year terms for both mayor and councilmembers.

“A charter city like Tacoma, Seattle, I think Spokane is another charter city that allows them to create their own city charter where you’ll see term limits, other things like that. I know that we can be ahead of the curve when we want to be,” Rivera said. “I don’t think the fact that no other city has done this before should ever be a premise to not do something or at least not explore doing something.”

The motion did not pass, with Councilmembers Prince, McIrvin, Valerie O’Halloran and James Alberson voting nay. Councilmember Ruth Pérez was absent from the meeting.