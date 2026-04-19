Two males bound in home invasion | Renton police blotter

Two males bound in home invasion: At 2:51 a.m. April 10 in the 800 block of Bremerton Avenue Northeast, officers were dispatched to a recent robbery report. The victim stated that around 45 minutes prior, three masked unknown suspects forced entry into his house via the front door, were armed, bound the two male residents in the home and stole cash, jewelry, personal documents and a vehicle. It is unknown if the subjects were targeted or this was a random crime. On April 11, the stolen vehicle was located unoccupied in Federal Way and taken into evidence by Renton PD. This has been turned over to detectives for further investigation.

Shoplift: At 11:46 a.m. April 11 in the 1200 block of North Landing Way, an officer was dispatched to a shoplift report for a store. A male was in custody for concealing merchandise on his person and bypassing all points of payment. The suspect was arrested for third-degree theft and trespassed from the location. Due to suspect having a child with him, he was cited and released at the scene. The case was forwarded to prosecutor.

Intoxicated man threatens transit security: At 11:23 p.m. April 12 in the 200 block of Burnett Avenue South, officers were dispatched to a threat-in-progress. Dispatch advised that transit security was with a male who was threatening to shoot and stab them. While trying to defuse the situation, the suspect was uncooperative and continued yelling, refused police directive to stand down and the officer noted that the suspect reeked of alcohol, slurred his words and had a hard time maintaining his balance. The officer established probable cause to arrest the suspect for unlawful transit conduct. He was placed into handcuffs without incident and booked into jail.

People get in fight after car crash: At 5:46 a.m. April 13 in the 1700 block of Maple Valley Highway, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision. Dispatch reported that both drivers had exited their vehicles and engaged in a physical fight and that one subject identified as the primary aggressor fled the scene on foot. Officers arrived and interviewed the victim and a witness. They located the suspect nearby and returned him to the scene where both the victim and witness positively identified him as the individual who caused the collision and assaulted the victim. The suspect was arrested for fourth-degree assault and hit and run to an attended vehicle and booked into jail.

Victims confined to room during burglary: At 4:33 a.m. April 14 in the 11300 block of Southeast 180th Place, officers responded to a reported residential burglary. Upon arrival, officers contacted a victim who reported that at approximately 4:25 a.m. she heard unknown individuals inside the home. Officers later determined the suspects had forced entry through a garage door. The victim lives at the residence with her parents and grandparents. Her parents had left the home around 3:30 a.m. after receiving notification that their business in Tacoma had been burglarized and were not present during this incident. The suspects confined the victim and her grandparents to a single room while they burglarized the home. The suspects were described as medium- to dark-skinned males wearing gloves and masks. The victim believed all were armed with firearms. At the time of reporting, the only items confirmed stolen were designer handbags. The case will be forwarded to the investigations unit. Detectives will review both the commercial burglary and the residential burglary to determine whether the incidents are related and identify any involved suspects.