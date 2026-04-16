Robbery suspect flees and crashes | Renton police blotter

Elder abuse investigation: At 6:11 a.m. April 2, detectives received a report from Adult Protective Services of possible elder abuse that occurred in December 2021. The victim reported that her ex-boyfriend and another person assaulted her. The investigation is ongoing.

Robbery suspect flees and crashes: At 7:03 p.m. April 2 near 120th Avenue Southeast just north of Southeast Petrovitsky Road, an officer spotted a suspect vehicle associated with an armed robbery in Auburn. The officer radioed his location and waited for other officers to arrive. When they attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle, the driver fled. Shortly after, the suspect driver caused a collision. Officers arrested the driver and passenger and turned them over to Auburn police for the first-degree robbery case. Renton officers developed probable cause for attempting to elude police vehicle.

Shoplifter arrested: At 3:53 p.m. April 3 in the 300 block of Renton Center Way Southeast, officers responded to a shoplifting report. Officers found a suspect with loss prevention. Loss prevention stated they watched the suspect conceal items and attempt to leave the store without paying. The suspect was booked into jail on suspicion of third-degree theft.

Gun brandished during road rage: At 2:19 p.m. April 5 near Logan Avenue North and North 6th Street, officers responded to a road rage incident. The victim stated that a driver cut him off and brake-checked him. When the victim pulled alongside, the suspect pulled a gun and pointed it at him. The victim was able to get a license plate and a good description of the suspect driver. Officers located the suspect and the gun. The victim then decided not to be a victim. Officers filed an informational report in case the victim changed his mind.

Threat with weapon: At 5:42 p.m. April 7 at I-405 and Maple Valley Highway, officers responded to a report of a threat with a weapon. The victim stated he observed two vehicles driving recklessly westbound on Maple Valley Highway. When all three cars came to a stop to get on I-405, they were lined up. The driver of the car at the far right brandished a gun and pointed it at the other driver and subsequently the victim. The investigation is ongoing.