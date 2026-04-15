Don Persson Renton Senior Activity Center closes for renovations

The Don Persson Senior Activity Center will be closed for renovations this summer. Photo provided by the city of Renton

The Don Persson Renton Senior Activity Center will be closed this summer for renovations.

The facility closed on April 15 and will remain closed until September 2026. Capital improvement projects to “enhance comfort, safety, and the overall experience of the center” will be done in this time, according to a press release from the city.

Renton Parks and Recreation said many programs and events typically held at the activity center will continue during the facility’s improvement period at other locations.

“Thanks to the work of our recreation staff, several favorite experiences have been relocated to welcoming city locations, including the Renton Community Center, Liberty Park Recreation Building, and the Renton History Museum,” according to the city.

Updates on the renovations can be found on the Don Persson Senior Activity Center Renovations page on the city of Renton website.