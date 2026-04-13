You’ll laugh, you’ll cry at RCT’s ‘Steel Magnolias’

Did you know that “Steel Magnolias,” the beloved Southern dramedy starring Sally Field, Julia Roberts and Dolly Parton that came out in movie theaters in 1989 was originally a 1987 play? Neither did I until right before I sat down in my seat (“Cuppa, Cuppa, Cuppa” cocktail in hand) for this play’s opening night at the Renton Civic Theatre on Friday, April 10.

Set within the peach-and-turquoise walls of a 1980s beauty shop in Louisiana, “Steel Magnolias” follows a group of women over the course of two years as they gossip about their neighbors and husbands, get their hair teased to high heaven and untangle life’s journey together, through laughter and tears.

The cast is limited but unbelievably talented, with Lisa Stromme Warren as beauty shop owner Truvy, Jordan Ahlers as Truvy’s new hire Annelle, Gemma Kealy as diabetic bride Shelby, Eleanor Withrow as her slightly-overbearing mother M’Lynn, Kiki Werner as brash Ouiser (pronounced “weezer”) and Mary Guthrie as Clairee, a busy widow whose husband was once the mayor.

To say that this is a gold star cast is an utter understatement as every single performance is natural and potent. My hairdresser mom, who cut her teeth and Barbicided her combs in a 1980s cosmetology school, accompanied me to the show and we both agreed that, when intermission arrived, we did not feel like we were watching a play, but felt like were were watching the women who would come in and out of the salon my mom ran out of our house when I was a kid. It really felt like magic to see everyone act their hearts (and funny bones) out on that Renton stage.

Admittedly, I have never actually seen the movie adaptation despite owning my own VHS copy. But I’m glad for having RCT’s production of playwright/screenwriter Robert Harling’s ode to his late sister Susan be my first experience with this story in all of its sharp humor, formidable grief and wonderful connection between these women.

As far as the set design goes, it is simple, nostalgic, and fully immerses you into the world of “Steel Magnolias,” though my mom gave one small critique of the play’s singular set and its period accuracy: “No tanning bed.”

“Steel Magnolias” is playing at RCT until Sunday, April 26. To buy tickets, visit rentoncivictheatre.org/shows/steel-magnolias.