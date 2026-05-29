Logan Avenue closes for pedestrian safety downtown

A portion of Logan Avenue will be closed all summer in downtown Renton.

At the May 18 meeting, the Renton City Council approved the closure of Logan Avenue between Transit Access Center Road and S. Third Street from May 26 to Oct. 2. The closure is to allow safe pedestrian crossing between the Pavilion, Renton Market and Legacy Square this summer.

“This is going to be an awesome opportunity for more pedestrian walkways in our downtown area, especially with our new beautiful Logan Square and Legacy Square,” councilmember Carmen Rivera said. “It’s going to be amazing. I’m very excited about it.”

The closure will allow the city to install roadway berms to remove trip hazards between the roadway and curbs. Concrete blocks will close off the end of the street. Signed detours will direct traffic onto the parallel street of Burnett Avenue S. and Morris Avenue S.

The city has many events planned for this summer at Legacy Square including FIFA World Cup watch parties and concerts. The opening event, called the Hat Trick, on June 6 celebrates the grand debut of Legacy Square, the revitalized Piazza Park, and the completion of the Renton Market building.

Legacy Square is the city’s “newest living room.” It features a futsal court, a children’s play structure, and a 15-foot large-format screen with a stage. The square will feature in the city’s plans to entertain visitors for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as it will be used for watch parties throughout the tournament.

The city refers to Piazza Park as “the essential outdoor” lobby for the Renton Market. $2.8 million was spent to overhaul the area with new seating, shaded areas and paved paths. The new south-facing canopy of the Renton Market will create a unified space with the Piazza Park festivals, farmers markets and casual daily use.

“The activation is intended to showcase the square’s full potential, bringing together art, music, sports, food and cultural experiences in one shared space,”Economic Development Manager Jessie Kotarski said. “Throughout the summer, and beyond the World Cup, the space will stay active with a full lineup of programming, including Friday movie nights, Saturday concerts, an Art and Wine Festival in August, and a Harvest Festival in September. Each event is designed to encourage ongoing participation and keep people coming down to the Square to gather, connect, and experience the space in different ways throughout the summer.”