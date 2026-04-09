American Legion Post 19 honors law enforcement

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American Legion Fred Hancock Post 19 held its annual Law and Order Night, recognizing officers and giving out awards.

Post 19 Commander Kevin Rose presented the post’s Officer of the Year Award to Sgt. Jason Trader of the Renton Police Department. Trader could not attend the event, so Renton Police Department Deputy Chief Jeff Hardin received the award on Trader’s behalf, according to Post 19 Adjutant and Law and Order Chair James Wilhoit.

Additionally, Rose presented the Post’s 911 Operator of the Year award to Jaidynn Penrose of Valley Communications. Seven officers of the Renton Police Department, who had all received Life Saving Medals at a Renton City Council Meeting, were also honored.

Wilhoit said that in attendance were Renton Mayor Armondo Pavone, Penrose’s family, officers who received Life Saving Medals and numerous other police officers.