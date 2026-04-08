Letter to the Editor: History repeats itself

“Past is Prologue.” – William Shakespeare

How does an unqualified secretary of Defense fire the army’s most accomplished and qualified top general during a war? A secretary of Defense is overreaching when he inserts himself in Army officer promotion eligibility.

How many readers here are disturbed by Trump’s and Hegseth’s behaviors toward women? Hegseth is unilaterally denying female (and Black) military officers deserved promotions. Frump and Hegseth continue to publicly belittle female reporters. Both have had numerous troubled marriages. Their behaviors are telling. There is a correlation. These are not merely personal shortcomings. They are warning signs about how power is continuing to be misused and abused.

The character required to lead a nation—or oversee its military—is not forged in photo-ops and in bombastic speeches. Character is revealed in how one treats others. True? Patterns of behavior in relationships—especially toward women (and Blacks)—are not irrelevant personal matters. They are indicators of poor judgment, lack of self-control, fragility and lack of respect for anyone who doesn’t look like Hegseth and Frump.

Arguably, one failed marriage should not be a disqualifier to hold a powerful position but consider the public records of Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump. Both have had numerous dysfunctional marriages. Both have faced serious allegations regarding their treatment of women, which they have denied. In Trump’s case, a jury found him liable for sexual abuse in a civil case brought by E. Jean Carroll. Stormy Daniels and 28 women have leveled sexual predator allegations against Trump.

Trump is implicated as a pedophile in the Epstein FBI 302 files by witness Number Four (epsteingate.org/investigations/vol12-backfill-trump-files-staggered-release). Hegseth paid a woman $50,000 as a settlement for her to remain silent about a 2017 sexual assault allegation.

A widely reported email from Hegseth’s mother accuses Hegseth of being “an abuser of women” and described years of “dishonesty, betrayal, [and] belittling” to at least one of his many spouses. Hegseth has said the email “does not reflect who he is.” Really? Still, such a statement from Hegseth’s mother who professes intimate knowledge is not easily dismissed.

No one expects perfection from leaders but patterns should not be ignored. We should expect consistency of decent behavior and character. The habits a person shows in private and in public—respect or disrespect, honesty or deception—do not suddenly change when they assume high office. As we continue to see, their amoral, grifting, misogynist, racist, negative and aggressive behaviors are exacerbating.

The offices of Secretary of Defense and President of the United States demand discipline, restraint, and a fundamental respect for others. When a pattern of behavior suggests otherwise, it is not a distraction from public service—it is a warning about it. Folks, we continue to be in trouble with Trump and Hegseth in charge. We are doomed. Beware.

Stanley McKie

Enumclaw