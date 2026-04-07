Letter to the Editor: Protests aren’t about convincing the other side

The Courier-Herald’s cartoonist obviously has a conservative bent as witness some of his other cartoons but, to my way of thinking, he has the whole purpose of the protests wrong.

They’re not to try to convince Trump supporters of anything, Trump is doing that himself, better than anything any protest might accomplish.

He said he’d balance the budget but he has blown up the deficit, he said he’d tackle inflation, it’s higher than ever, he said no wars and promptly started two wars in his first year, so we don’t need to convince Trump supporters, there are Trump supporters all over this country who are part of these protests.

I saw a posting on Facebook of a protest in Trout Lake Washington, a town of around 964 residents in rural southwest Washington and I’m pretty sure that is not a liberal area. There were around 30 or 40 protesters in that tiny community,

There are significant protests in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and many more right leaning states so we don’t need to convince any Trumpers, we just need to keep showing this s***hole excuse for a president how strong and committed we are to get him out of office, one way or another. Just sayin’.

Larry Benson

Enumclaw