Renton expands EV charging infrastructure for growing city fleet

The city of Renton is expanding infrastructure to support its growing electric vehicle fleet.

Renton will soon be contracting New Generation Electric LLC to build four more dual-port EV charging stations, in addition to the four in the process of being installed, at the city hall and public works maintenance shops. The city will be paying the company $165,738.98 for the EV charger installation, power distribution equipment, electrical wiring and data conduit. These sites are where the EV fleet parks overnight.

“We currently have eight electric vehicles in our fleet, and have plans to purchase more in the future. These chargers will support our electric vehicles as the electric fleet grows,” Renton Senior Sustainability Specialist Emily Morton said. “Additionally, the chargers are networked, which allows us to monitor energy usage and manage charging more effectively.”

The system gives the city the option to participate in the Clean Fuel Standards program for clean fuel credit generation in the future. Morton said this project supports goals laid out in both the Clean Economy Strategy 2.0 and the City of Renton Business Plan for better, cleaner transportation options.

As a city, transportation accounts for a significant percentage of its greenhouse gas emissions — 27% according to 2023 data, Morton said.

“By replacing gas engine fleet vehicles with electric vehicles, we are helping to reduce the amount of emissions in the Renton community, providing benefits to both the natural environment and the health of Renton residents and visitors,” Morton said.

The city secured a $74,000 grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce to support this project, in which the city also allocated $25,000 in matching funds as a part of the grant application. The Public Works Facilities Division requested an additional $140,000, as part of the first quarter budget adjustment, to cover the remainder of the $239,000.00 project.

Charger installation is expected to be completed by May 11, 2026.