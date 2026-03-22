Intoxicated man fights his brother at restaurant | Renton police blotter

Snowball fight leads to a scuffle: At 1 p.m. March 17, in the 1200 block of Edmonds Avenue Northeast, a Renton school resource officer was contacted by an officer regarding an assault report. The SRO contacted the principal, who showed him surveillance video of the office. Both juveniles were in a snowball fight. In a scuffle, one student then pushed the other student and grabbed him by the hood of his jacket. There were no criminal charges requested. The case was referred to the school for discipline.

Magazine assault: At 2:08 p.m. March 13 in the 1100 block of Oakesdale Avenue Southwest, officers were dispatched to an assault. When officers arrived, they contacted the victim, who stated she was working in the lobby when a resident approached her, yelling profanities. The suspect then struck her in the arm with a magazine. A criminal citation was forwarded to the Renton prosecutor’s office for review of fourth-degree assault.

Man robbed: At 10:16 p.m. March 14 at City Hall, an officer was flagged down by a man who stated he had been robbed around 8 p.m. the previous day. The victim told the officer that on March 13, he was walking from his residence in the 8400 block of South 113th Street in Seattle to a restaurant in the 100 block of Rainier Avenue South. Two men on the sidewalk walked past him when one of them grabbed him and pointed a gun at him. The suspect ordered him to hand over his valuable items. The victim gave the suspects jewelry and cash. The suspects then pushed him to the ground and fled on foot. If the suspects are located, there is probable cause to arrest both for robbery.

Intoxicated man fights his brother at restaurant: At 3:58 p.m. March 14 in the 500 block of Rainier Avenue South, officers were dispatched to a report of a fight. Upon arrival, officers were flagged down about a man fighting with the staff. Officers contacted the subject and detained him. Officers interviewed witnesses who said the suspect is a family member of a restaurant staff member. He arrived intoxicated and wanted more alcoholic drinks, but was denied. The suspect grew angry and attacked his brother while he was preparing food with a knife. During the scuffle, the suspect sustained lacerations as the victim protected himself. The suspect was evaluated by Renton Fire and transported to a local hospital for his injuries. After he is discharged, he will be transported to jail for domestic violence assault and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Assault while sleeping on the bus: At 9:07 a.m. March 17 in the 700 block of Rainier Avenue South, officers were dispatched for an assault. When officers arrived, they contacted the victim, who told them he was asleep at the bus stop when he was awoken and being assaulted. The suspects then took his cellphone and fled the area. Officers conducted an area check and could not locate the suspects involved. The case is under investigation.