Renton mayor named president of Sound Cities Association board of directors

Renton Mayor Armondo Pavone is set to lead a nonprofit organization focused on advocating for suburban cities in the region.

Pavone was elected the 2026 President of the Sound Cities Association (SCA) board of directors. Founded in the 1970s, the association represents 38 King County cities and “provides leadership through advocacy, education, mutual support, and networking to cities in King County,” according to their website.

“Mayor Pavone is a consistent, strong, and steady voice for regional collaboration and partnership,” SCA Executive Director Robert Feldstein said. “I’m very excited to collaborate with him as we continue moving forward on behalf of the region and all SCA cities.”

The board is comprised of King County mayors and council members elected by their peers, along with one city manager or administrator, to oversee the 38-city association. SCA member cities include all King County cities with populations less than 250,000 and represents more than 1.3 million residents.

“I’m honored and grateful for the confidence my colleagues have placed in me by electing me President of SCA,” Pavone said. “In the coming year, I look forward to working with other members of the Board, SCA staff and city leaders to continue using the powerful collective voice of SCA to advance policies and initiatives that strengthen communities throughout our region.”

Pavone was elected to the Renton City Council in 2013 and mayor in 2019. He is now serving his second term.

Algona Mayor Troy Linnell was elected as vice president.