Woman on the street robbed | Renton police blotter

Mother and daughters fighting: At 4:23 p.m. May 10 in the 2900 block of Northeast 11th Street, officers responded to a domestic disturbance. Officers learned that a mother and two daughters had a physical altercation. The mother was determined to be the primary aggressor and was arrested.

Woman on the street robbed: At 7:17 p.m. May 10 at the intersection of 128th Avenue Southeast and Southeast 172nd Street, officers responded to a robbery. The victim stated she was walking when a male quickly approached her, pointed a handgun at her and demanded her cellphone. The suspect was gone when officers arrived. The investigation is ongoing.

Altercation turns into stabbing: At 12:36 a.m. May 11 in the 400 block of South 2nd Street, officers responded to a threat with a weapon. Officers learned that there was an assault between two tenants. One of the tenants was reportedly experiencing a mental health crisis when she entered her neighbor’s apartment without permission. Once inside, the two stories contradict each other, but at some point, the female got a kitchen knife, and there was an altercation. She was stabbed in the leg. The officer could not determine if an assault occurred or if the wound was accidentally self-inflicted. The case was turned over to detectives for further investigation.

Man exposed himself to a child: At 5:27 p.m. May 12 in the 10400 block of Southeast 174th Street, officers responded to an indecent exposure report. Officers learned that a male tenant was sitting on the stairs and exposed himself to an 8-year-old. The child was upset and reported the incident to their mother. Officers developed probable cause for indecent exposure and could not locate the suspect, so they filed a citation with the court.

Domestic violence incident: At 11:56 p.m. May 12 in the 300 block of Wells Avenue South, officers responded to a domestic disturbance. The victim stated she and her boyfriend were arguing when it turned physical. Based on her account and the injuries she sustained, officers developed probable cause for fourth-degree domestic violence assault. The suspect had left the scene before officers arrived, so the case was forwarded to the prosecutor’s office.