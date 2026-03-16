Photos: A quilt of snow takes Renton by surprise

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Rentonites, like everyone else in the region, awoke to a winter wonderland on Friday, March 13, as low temperatures and moisture brought an unusual amount of heavy, slushy snow.

While the Renton School District kept schools open despite the unusual weather, by 2 p.m. all after-school athletics and activities were canceled, along with the Right-At-School after-school care program.

After 10 a.m. Friday, the Renton Police Department took to Facebook to warn drivers to drive safely and carefully after the department said it had responded to “several preventable collisions due to snowy and icy conditions.”

The Renton Reporter also asked readers to share their snow photos on our Facebook page.