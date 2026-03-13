Sidewalk project to resume in summer near Cascade Elementary

The city of Renton has had a bump in the road in replacing the sidewalk near Cascade Elementary School, but hopes to have the work completed by the start of the 2026 school year.

The city of Renton and McClung Construction Co. mutually terminated the $979,996 contract for the 116th Avenue SE Sidewalk Project. The construction company started work on the project on Aug. 7, 2025, but work was suspended Aug. 26. It was terminated Sept. 23 due to “potential safety conflicts, delays and additional costs arising from the overlap between construction activities and daily school operations.”

“The city will rebid the project this month (March 2026) with modifications to the design that will allow for construction to be completed while Renton School District is out on summer break so that school operations and safety is not negatively impacted,” Renton Traffic Engineer and Project Manager Blake Costa said.

The final contract amount for the work McClung Construction completed was $198,778.50. The work the company performed included erosion control and stormwater contamination prevention, pulverizing roadway for stormwater installation, potholing exploration, traffic control and roadway maintenance during suspension.

For the project, the city will be putting in approximately 1,000 feet of sidewalk on 116th Avenue SE between SE 160th Street and SE 162th Street. The original contract also included adding a new stormwater system to replace the current stormwater ditch and regrading the road for better stormwater conveyance.

“The project provides a safer pedestrian walking route by connecting existing pedestrian facilities along 116th Avenue SE,” Costa said after the city awarded the bid to McClung.

They also plan to improve pedestrian safety by installing two rectangular, rapid-flashing beacon systems for the east-west crosswalks. The signals will be installed at the north end of Cascade Elementary and at SE 162nd Street. Costa said they are moving the existing crosswalk closer to the school.

“More people will cross there and we witnessed them crossing there,” Costa said.

With a successful rebidding process, construction will begin after school closes for the summer June 17.