What’s going on around Renton? | March 12 edition

March 13

Free Winter Film Fest at Don Persson Renton Senior Activity Center: As if! North Renton Neighborhood Association and the Renton Neighborhood Program present a free screening of the 1990s cult classic “Clueless.” Doors open at 5:30 p.m., show starts at 6 p.m. Snacks will be provided. Located at 211 Burnett Avenue North.

March 18

Kiwanis Club of Renton Open House: From 6:30-7:30 p.m., bring your energy, ideas, sweat equity and the chance to meet other do-gooders and accept the challenge to have ordinary people do extraordinary things to uplift the Renton community and serve Renton children. Located at Renton Technical College, Building N, large classroom. There will be signage and volunteers to greet participants and attendees. Contact Charlie Schmidt for details at charles.schmidt386@gmail.com.

March 19

Café Vets: Monthly gathering of veterans and guests for coffee and refreshments hosted by Renton American Legion Post 19 and Auxiliary Unit 19 on the third Thursday of every month (except December) from 10 a.m. to noon. Come for coffee, camaraderie and goodies. Legion membership is not a requirement, though most veterans are eligible for membership. Post Service Officer will be on hand, in case someone needs assistance with a VA claim. No agenda, just veterans getting together with other veterans and their friends. Post Hall is in the Renton Highlands, under the water tower (3224 Northeast 12th Street).

March 20

Step Into Spring – DJ Disco Dance at Don Persson Renton Senior Activity Center: “Step into Spring” for ages 50-plus and share an evening of DJ dancing, costume and dance contests and photo booth fun with friends. From 5:30-7:30 p.m., enjoy provided light refreshments. Register to reserve your spot; space is limited. $5 tickets may be sold at the door if space is available. Located at 211 Burnett Avenue North.

March 27

Teen Bingo Night at Highlands Neighborhood Center: An evening just for teens ages 12-16, packed with exciting activities and delicious food. From 6:30-9 p.m., play Bingo and other games alongside friends with a chance to win one of our prizes from a Stanley Cup to a Polaroid camera. Open gym, a photo station, and plenty of food to share. Tickets are $5, register for course #28680 at rentonwa.gov/register. Located at 800 Edmonds Avenue Northeast.

March 28

Safety Fest at Renton Community Center: Join this free opportunity to engage with local agencies, city staff, and dedicated volunteers about helping families stay safe. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., explore a variety of interactive stations and learn about essential topics like fire prevention, first-aid, and public safety and more. Register at rentonwa.gov/register. Located at 1715 Maple Valley Hwy.

March 29

Renton City Concert Band: Experience the Renton City Concert Band’s Spring Concert “Let’s Start With Joy.” Under the direction of Kevin Paustian, the band will present a program celebrating community, connection, and the spirit of the season. Performance begins at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for students and seniors and $13 for adults. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Renton Community Center or Renton Senior Activity Center, and will also be available at the door on the day of the performance. Located at 400 South 2nd Street.

March 31

Senior 50+ Housing Fair at Don Persson Renton Senior Activity Center: From 5:30-7:30 p.m., meet representatives from Renton-based senior housing communities, referral specialists, and related agencies such as housing repair services. Open House format; pre-registration is strongly encouraged at rentonwa.gov/register. Located at 211 Burnett Avenue North.

April 14

The Renton American Legion Fred Hancock Post 19: The Renton American Legion Fred Hancock Post 19 meets the second Tuesday of every month, except July and August, at 7 p.m. at the Post Hall, 3224 NE 12th Street, in the Renton Highlands, under the water tower. All veterans welcome. Most vets eligible for membership. America’s premier patriotic veterans organization and the prime driver of the original G.I. Bill, the Legion focuses on service to veterans and has influenced considerable social change in America, won hundreds of benefits for veterans, and produced many important programs for the community, children and youth.

April 18

2026 Community Garage Sale at Renton Community Center: Discover hidden treasures from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at this free, family-friendly event offers something for all ages, whether browsing for bargains or simply enjoying the community atmosphere. Interested in selling? Reserve a 10’ x 10’ space and put gently used items in front of eager shoppers. Spaces fill quickly, so pre-register at rentonwa.gov early to secure your spot. Located at 1715 Maple Valley Hwy.

Washington Health Outreach for Free and Low-Cost Veterinary Care at Renton Library: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., get free and low-cost veterinary care for community members in need. Washington Health Outreach will be set up in the parking lot of the library. First come, first served. Spots fill up quickly, so arrive early. Visit wahealthoutreach.org/schedule for a full schedule and list of available services. The next events will be on May 9 and June 13. Located at 100 Mill Avenue South.

Saturdays

The Table: A Free Community Meal at Luther’s Table: In partnership with Reach Meal Coalition and Sustainable Renton, all are welcome to this no sign-up, no cost warm meal while connecting with neighbors and community members. Volunteers are welcome to help with meal preparation, cooking, set-up, serving meals, welcoming guests, clean-up, sorting and prepping ingredients for future meals. Located at 419 South 2nd Street.

Renton Parkrun at Cedar River Trail: This weekly 5K community event takes place every Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Cedar River Trail trailhead by the I-405 overpass. This free event does require registration but is meant to be a fun event where walkers, joggers, runners, volunteers and spectators can come together. For more information, visit parkruns.us/renton/ and the exact coordinates of the event are 47.4802N, -122.199W.

