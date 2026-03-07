Renton creates position focused on business recruitment

Renton is seeking a business recruitment and retention manager to add to city staff.

City staffers presented a plan to recruit businesses to Renton at the Feb. 23 Committee of the Whole meeting.

“There’s so much that goes into the effort to not only attract, but retain businesses that you really do have to look at it as a holistic effort from the ground up,” Renton Community Economic Development Administrator Gina Estep said. “That includes cultivating your existing economy while growing a future economy, which is a big task.”

Business recruitment and retention needs a “dedicated, experienced and proactive” staff to effectively show businesses why Renton is a worthy investment. This includes the economic development team, city planners and engineers.

“Often you only get one chance, or maybe two chances, to really sit down with some pretty pivotal businesses and you’ve got to have your ducks in a row when you do that,” Estep said. “That’s why these steps need to be placed in a line before you make that step to ask for that meeting.”

To lead these team efforts, Economic Development Director Amanda Free said they are looking for a “motivated, outgoing, experienced recruiter” to take the new role of business recruitment retention manager. This manager will be connecting with businesses throughout King County and selling Renton as “the place to be.”

“We hope to focus on finding the right person that’s the right character fit, that represents Renton and is also seen as a regional player because they will be in those offices with those businesses,” Free said.

The city is seeking a person who is also knowledgeable in the financial hurdles businesses face. Estep said she does not want to see this employee in the office often because she wants them to spend most of their time out in the field.

“We do want this individual to be out in the region really knocking on the doors and uncovering every rock that we feel we believe is an opportunity for Renton,” Estep said. “Somebody that can really sell Renton and the culture that we are establishing here or have been establishing for years.”

Additionally, an economic development property assessment team will help by locating sites that match the business’s needs.

Estep said the Renton’s Heart Block — which contains the Legacy Square, Piazza and Renton Market — is a great example of the city’s dedication to urban renewal and inspires confidence in businesses looking to have a home in Renton. Renton’s work on business recruitment will not be solely downtown, but citywide.

“For us to be successful, it’s every nook, cranny, and location within our community that we are looking at as both an opportunity for a new business or a retention and expansion of an existing one,” Estep said.

In terms of businesses looking at Renton, Estep said they cannot share the specifics of what businesses in particular, but said there are large retailers interested in the city. The largest hurdle for businesses is finding properties large enough.

“Right now we need a good 13-acre site and a good 18-acre site,” Estep said.

The city also redesigned its Visit Renton website and brand to attract visitors and businesses. Features of the new website include a community calendar, a blog showcasing local businesses and seasonal experiences, curated itineraries and the plan-your-own trip tool, and gamification features such as interactive digital passports and challenges to encourage foot traffic to local businesses.

“The refreshed brand and the website help connect our community while highlighting what makes Renton unique,” Renton Economic Development Manager Jessie Kotarski said. “Visit Renton highlights the opportunities available and tells the story of Renton as a creative, welcoming city, a place where businesses can grow and want to be.”