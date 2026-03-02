Renton Goodwill makes a comeback with new community classroom

The Goodwill on Sunset Boulevard is back and with a new on-site community classroom and is bringing tuition-free job skills training for locals.

On Feb. 27, Evergreen Goodwill representatives, city leaders, community leaders, thrifty shoppers and even a DJ filled the newly-renovated Renton Goodwill as the first 50 shoppers received limited-edition totes and a chance to win a $200 giftcard, and also got a peek at the expanded facilities with a tour of the backroom work areas.

Evergreen Goodwill is a nonprofit organization with five job training centers, 25 retail stores and 30 donation sites throughout Western Washington.

The grand re-opening ribbon cutting included Renton Mayor Armondo Pavone, Renton City Councilmember James Alberson Jr. and the Renton Chamber of Commerce, among others.

“This is something the city will embrace and make sure that we support their efforts in this, and I think that it’s kind of a missing link for our community,” said Pavone.

The new on-site community classroom will offer tuition-free English and beginner computer skills classes to local residents.

“This occasion goes way beyond a beautiful news store. We’re actually celebrating a meaningful investment in the Renton community and its people,” said Evergreen Goodwill CEO and president Libby Johnson McKee. “For the very first time, we’re bringing tuition-free adult education to Renton through this brand new, on-site community room. It really is something to get excited about and residents can now take our tuition-free English language skills classes, computer classes, work readiness classes right here in this store. No prerequisites, no barriers, no costs, and most importantly, no long commutes.”

Johnson McKee talked further about the impact the classroom will have on the community, adding that it will help “break cycles of poverty and give people the skills they need.”

“With this community classroom, we’ve also been able to develop more workforce development programs with the city of Renton. We’re able to access these work-readiness classes and provide businesses with a pipeline of skilled workers right here on their doorstep,” she said.

The Renton Goodwill is located at 3210 Northeast Sunset Blvd.