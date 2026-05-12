Juveniles robbed and assaulted | Renton police blotter

Man arrested after threats at Gene Coulon Park: At about 3:10 p.m. April 30 at Gene Coulon Park, officers were called for a male making threats and a dispute. Officers contacted the subject, who did not comply with instructions and tried to flee. He was soon detained and booked into jail for attempted assault, resisting arrest and park violations.

Domestic violence arrest: At 2:07 a.m. May 1 in the 2100 block of Burnett Place South, officers were dispatched to a hang-up call. Upon arrival, officers contacted several subjects in a driveway and another subject standing next to a vehicle in the roadway. After interviewing the parties involved, officers determined the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute. The female victim had visible minor injuries to her face. Officers developed probable cause to arrest the male suspect for fourth-degree domestic violence assault, and he was booked into jail without incident.

Juveniles robbed and assaulted: At about 6:30 p.m. May 1 in the 2800 block of Northeast 10th Street, officers responded to a fight involving several juveniles outside a building. Officers contacted four subjects at the scene. Two were determined to be victims and had facial injuries. The other two were not involved in the altercation. The victims stated they were sitting outside after making purchases at a nearby store when a group of juveniles approached them, demanded their bag, displayed a firearm and then assaulted them. The case has been forwarded to detectives for suspect identification and follow-up investigation into robbery and assault charges.

Juvenile assaulted at school: At about 3:50 p.m. May 5, officers were contacted by the parent of a juvenile who reported their child had been involved in a fight earlier that day at a school in Renton. The juvenile was injured and the parent was advised by school staff to file a police report. An officer met with the family at their residence, completed a report and forwarded the case to investigators for further review and consideration of potential charges.