Driver of rolled-over water truck faces charges

Photos of the scene of the crash. Courtesy of the Renton Police Department.

A water truck rolled over in Renton due to the driver allegedly speeding, closing the roadway for a little over two hours.

According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), at 12:23 p.m. March 4, officers received a call reporting a rollover collision at Garden Avenue North and North Eighth Street. Traffic had to be rerouted by the Renton Regional Fire Authority until 2:33 p.m., when the roadway reopened. The driver had minor injuries and was sent to the hospital, but was later released.

According to RPD, the water truck driver faces speeding charges, with other charges pending. According to RPD, the other charges are not related to intoxication, and the case is still under investigation, so RPD can not speculate about the nature of the other charges.