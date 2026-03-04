Woman getting ride held at gunpoint | Renton police blotter

Boyfriend arrested for assault: At 8:14 a.m. Feb. 22 in the 3000 block of Northeast 16th Street, officers were dispatched for a domestic assault. Upon arrival, officers contacted the victim, who said she and her boyfriend got into a verbal argument that turned physical after he struck her in the face several times. Officers connected the victim with local resources, and the male suspect was booked into jail for fourth-degree assault.

Storage container burglarized: At 6:43 a.m. Feb. 26 in the 3900 block of Northeast 12th Street, officers were dispatched for a burglary. Officers contacted the reporting party, who said that morning he found the storage container used to store tools was ajar with the lock missing. Upon further investigation, items missing from the container were located outside the fenced area. However, a hydrant meter remains missing. The investigation is ongoing.

Husband arrested for assault: At 11:06 a.m. Feb. 26 in the 900 block of Vashon Place Northeast, officers were dispatched for a domestic violence incident. Upon arrival, officers contacted the victim, who said she and her husband were involved in a verbal argument that escalated into a physical assault. The victim showed officers her injuries. The husband was arrested and booked into jail for second-degree assault domestic violence.

Woman getting ride held at gunpoint: At 3:16 a.m. Feb. 26 in the 1800 block of Northeast 44th Street, officers were dispatched for a verbal domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers contacted the victim, who informed them that earlier that night she was at an unknown address in Seattle and accepted a ride from a man who offered to drive her home. During the drive, a verbal argument occurred, and the suspect pulled over and physically assaulted her. The victim exited the vehicle, but the suspect approached her, pointed a firearm at her, and forced her back into the car. The two later arrived at the above address, where the suspect left her. Detectives are investigating the case.

Man assaults partner: At 8:09 p.m. Feb. 26 in the 400 block of South 51st Street Court, officers were dispatched for a physical domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers contacted the couple involved, and the male ran into the apartment to avoid speaking with officers. The victim told officers a verbal argument turned physical when the male suspect tried to strangle her. Officers eventually coaxed the suspect out of the apartment, and he was arrested for second-degree assault.