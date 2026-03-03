Renton seeks moratorium on detention centers in the city

Renton is exploring the possibility of a city moratorium on new detention centers in light of immigration enforcement in the region.

The Renton City Council passed a motion at the Feb. 23 meeting for the city staff to create a moratorium ordinance on the change of use, establishment, or development of facilities for detention, transportation and food services for people detained by local, state, or federal law enforcement, specifically in relation to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Councilmember Carmen Rivera made the motion.

“The goal of this would be if the federal government or any other related agency wanted to come in, buy up some property or rent out some sort of space to prop up the fascist regime’s violent extremism against immigrant communities,” Rivera said.

Councilmember Kim-Khánh Văn supported the proactive approach other nearby cities like SeaTac and Tukwila have already implemented. Rivera said she used the same verbiage as the SeaTac proposal.

“It’s long overdue given what has happened to our communities, not just immigrants and refugees,” Văn said. “Veterans have been deported, detained in harsh conditions, and there are no due processes.”

Councilmember Ryan McIrvin supported the intent, but suggested staff look into the issue to see if a moratorium was needed to keep ICE detention centers out of the city. Rivera proposed an amendment that if city staff finds the code exists, they do not need to draft the ordinance.

State House Bill 1090, signed in 2021, prohibits anyone from operating or utilizing a contract of a private detention center in the state of Washington. This does not prevent the federal government from buying or leasing property and operating an ICE detention or processing facility.

The 2019 Keep Washington Working Act restricts state and local law enforcement agencies from asking about immigration status, sharing non-public personal information with federal immigration authorities, or detaining individuals based solely on civil immigration warrants.

An executive order from King County Executive Girmay Zahilay and a recent ordinance passed by the King County Council prohibit civil immigration enforcement activities in the non-public areas of county-owned and county-controlled buildings or on other fixed properties, unless required by federal law. A “Welcoming County” subcabinet will work with the county council to “explore an ordinance to create a moratorium on development of new detention facilities in unincorporated King County and establish additional limitations on county-owned and controlled properties,” the order said.

“Every resident who calls King County home, regardless of their citizenship status, deserves safety, dignity and to live without fear or intimidation,” Zahilay said in a news release. “During my listening sessions, I’ve heard directly from immigrant and refugee neighbors who are afraid to leave their homes and go to school, work, medical appointments, and even report crimes to local law enforcement. Entire communities are living in fear that they may never see their loved ones again, a direct effect of federal overreach.”

The Renton City Council voted unanimously in favor of the motion with the amendment.