Black Makers and Creatives returns to the Hyatt

Anokye Agofomma was a highlight of the event on March 1. Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.

Art by Charde’ Camille Brown of Mirrors of Melanin. Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.

The 4th annual Black Makers and Creatives event took place over the weekend, highlighting and celebrating local Black artists, performers, fashion designers, creators, entrepreneurs and more with the backdrop of sunny south Lake Washington.

On Sunday, March 1, the Grand Ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Lake Washington in Renton was filled with music, food, beverages, vendors, a fashion show and even a photo booth with all proceeds going to Family First Community Center.

Performances from Ghanian cultural dance group Anokye Agofomma and fashion shows featuring local Black-owned clothing lines like SWF Seasons and Ayo Collections took the stage, while artists and vendors sold their wares throughout the hall.

The event also showcased local Black-owned food and beverage owners like Soul Fusion Food, Mama Row’s Caramel and the Woodinville-based On Blended Knee winery.