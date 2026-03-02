Renton police warn of fraudulent roofers

According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), fraudulent roofers are targeting local homeowners.

The department reports he fraudulent roofers are going door-to-door, claiming to spot loose shingles, offering a small repair, then pressuring homeowners into a full roof replacement costing thousands of dollars. According to RPD, none of the roofers’ work is up to code, and victims have lost up to $15,000.

“Don’t pay large sums without verifying credentials and getting a second opinion from a trusted company,” RPD stated.

According to RPD spokesperson Meeghan Black, the report was a theft investigation, but in one incident, the matter would likely be civil because the victim signed an agreement to have the work done. Black stated that, according to investigators, the fraudulent roofers are part of an organized group and that the department has received two complaints about them.

The fraudulent roofers are described as two white men. The first is described as 5’10” tall with brown hair, weighing 180 pounds. The other is described as 6’2” tall with brown hair, blue eyes, and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. She said one of the fraudulent roofers is said to have a thick Scottish accent.