Two Renton elementary schools receive music program

Kennydale and Tiffany Park elementary schools have just been awarded grants to support their music programs.

The grant, made by the Women’s University Club of Seattle Foundation supports struggling public school music programs through their Music Counts! Program. Schools like Kennydale or Tiffany Park then use grant money for basic classroom needs such as sheet music, instrument repairs and accessories, educational materials, coaching, and purchase of instruments. This year, 21 schools won more than a combined $11,000 in awards, benefiting almost 6,000 of their students.

Kennydale and Tiffany Park, which are located in the Renton School District, were the sole Renton recipients of the Music Counts! Grant this year.

“We would welcome more grant applications from the south end,” says Susan Norton, Chair of the 2025 Music Counts! Committee. “And yes, we fund middle and high school music programs as well.”

She said that, “Area public school music teachers can easily find our short-and-easy application online at Women’s University Club Grants to K–12 Music Programs.”

Norton noted that, for almost two decades, the Music Counts! Grant program has raised funds for schools at their annual Cabaret, which features performances by talented high school ensembles that have received grants.

“Our greatest pleasure is raising money at our Cabaret, and then giving it all away to schools so students can learn to make music,” said Norton. “Truly, we know we’re helping give them a gift of a lifetime.”

This year’s Cabaret will feature a Garfield High School jazz ensemble, Bellevue High School’s jazz chorus, and a 21-piece jazz band from Hazen High School of Renton. It is scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m. March 26. Tickets for the Roaring 20’s dessert fest are available for $35. Club members and all jazz lovers of every age and sex are invited to attend. More information is online at www.womensuniversityclub.com/foundation.