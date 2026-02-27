Renton reaches settlement with construction company

The city of Renton is paying a construction company more than $1 million to resolve a dispute regarding payments.

Renton City Council authorized the mayor and city clerk to execute a Settlement Agreement and Release with Cascade Civil Construction LLC in the amount of $602,390 for a settlement in outstanding claims. The city previously paid the company $304,825.95 for several claim items prior to the mediated settlement on Jan. 15, 2026. To cover the expense, the city council also approved a budget adjustment for $1.25 million in order to fully cover all project related costs for 2025 and 2026.

The dispute is associated with the Wells and Williams Construction Project, which converted these streets from one-way to two-way from South Grady Way to North 1st Street. The project also included reconstructing four downtown intersections to raised, concrete intersections with new traffic signals, upgrading and replacing water, sewer and storm utilities, and installing utilities under the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) railroad tracks to support an upgraded BNSF railroad crossing for two-way street operations

The original contract was executed on March 16, 2020, for $7,733,422.80. The project executed 66 change orders and the city said it had paid $10,424,543.61 to Cascade, according to the agenda bill.

The settlement agreement said Cascade claimed additional costs due to changes and delays in the project from “unforeseen conditions and other issues.” The city disagreed on the added compensation.

The city and the company have been working to resolve Cascade’s disputes and claims regarding payments since the project’s completion in 2022. The attorneys representing the parties reached a settlement agreement on Jan. 28, 2026. Legal fees totaling $160,452, payments to Construction Management Support Perteet Inc. and BNSF, and costs for record drawings made up the remainder of the expenses to reach $1.25 million.