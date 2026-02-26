Man pulls gun on tow truck driver | Renton police blotter

Robbery suspects arrested: At 5:49 p.m. Feb. 15 in the 400 block of Sunset Boulevard North, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery. Responding officers quickly detained two suspects on foot and another in a vehicle nearby. During an interview, the victim told officers that when he arrived at the location, he and his friends were approached by the suspects and were assaulted and robbed of cash. The group fled to a nearby vehicle, then reapproached the victims a short time later. One suspect approached them, gripping a firearm in his waistband. The victims fled the parking lot in their vehicle. All three suspects were positively identified by the victim and placed under arrest.

Man spits on firefighter: At 12:40 a.m. Feb. 16 in the 400 block of South 43rd Street, officers were dispatched for an unwanted subject. Upon arrival, officers contacted the person, who refused to leave the location after being treated by medical staff. After refusing to leave, officers arrested the person for several outstanding warrants in Renton. Jail staff refused to book the person because he is paralyzed. Officers then requested the fire department transport him to a nearby hospital to be involuntarily committed. The suspect then spat on a responding firefighter. The case was forwarded to Des Moines for assault charges.

Sexual act in public: At 7:24 a.m. Feb. 17 in the 700 block of Rainier Avenue South, an officer was dispatched to contact a victim who made an indecent exposure report earlier that day. The victim told the officer that earlier in the morning, she parked her vehicle in the parking lot and noticed a man in the vehicle next to her staring at her while masturbating. The suspect then left the location in his vehicle, and the victim followed him to obtain his license plate information. The suspect was positively identified and will be cited in Renton Municipal Court.

Slumped over steering wheel: At 9:06 a.m. Feb. 17 in the 400 block of South Grady Way, officers responded to a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers approached the reported vehicle in a parking stall and noticed the driver was slumped over the steering wheel. Officers woke up the suspect and advised him of why he was being contacted. The suspect was provided with drug rehabilitation information and was informed he would receive a citation in the mail.

Man pulls gun on tow truck driver: At 3:26 a.m. Feb. 18 in the 4600 block of Davis Avenue South, officers were dispatched to a report of a threat with a weapon. When officers contacted the victim, the victim stated he was a tow truck driver and arrived at the location to tow a vehicle. The suspect exited a residence and revealed a firearm in his waistband, then demanded that the victim drop the vehicle. The victim fled the scene. An area check was conducted to locate the suspect, but nothing was found. The investigation is ongoing.