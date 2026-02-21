Faster internet options are coming to Renton

Higher speed internet and new internet options may soon be available to Renton residents.

On Feb. 9, the Renton City Council authorized both NFC Northwest LLC, and Ziply Fiber Pacific LLC to install fiber optic cable and related accessories “under, along, over, below, through and across the streets, avenues and alleys of the City of Renton within the public right-of-way of Renton.”

The two companies work together in providing internet for customers. NFC Northwest is the company in charge of the infrastructure: building and maintaining the physical cables. Ziply Fiber is the retail provider that provides the internet and manages customers.

“The city is excited to offer residents additional fiber-optic internet service provider options,” Renton Development Engineering Manager Nathan Janders said. “This project will increase their choice, not only in providers, but also in technology.”

Fiber optic cables contain strands of glass or plastic fibers, unlike the traditional copper in ethernet and coaxial cables. The newer technology can carry more data at faster speeds over a longer distance by using light instead of electrical signals. The cables are lighter and considered more durable than their copper counterparts.

“Fiber optic is a newer technology for transmitting data and offers higher potential for upload and download speeds, which can be more ideal for an ever-increasingly connected home as properties demand heavier use, such as 4K streaming, gaming, additional devices and remote work,” Janders said. “We have heard from many residents about their desire for additional options and the opportunity to provide them these services is very exciting.”

Councilmember Kim-Khánh Văn, chair of the Utilities Committee, said providing different options of high-speed internet for the community was a “long time coming” at a council meeting on Feb. 2.

“I think it’s really important that we are able to sign the contract and just making sure that there is digital equity throughout our city,” Văn said.

Quantum Fiber by CenturyLink is currently the most widely available fiber option in Renton. Xfinity uses Hybrid Fiber-Coax, which uses fiber optic lines to a neighborhood node and a coaxial cable to connect to homes, but provides more coverage of the city.