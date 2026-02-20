Six Renton teachers receive National Board Certification

Caryn Colton of Honey Dew Elementary and Lianna Matteson of McKnight Middle School, along with Cristina Evangelista, Daniel Nietering, Sandra Tunis and Youn Jin Yang of Renton High School are this year’s National Board Certified teachers. Courtesy image

Six teachers have joined the ranks of the Renton School District’s over 100 National Board Certified (NBC) teachers.

The “most respected professional certification available in education,” becoming an NBC teacher is no easy feat. A process that takes a minimum of one year and an estimated time commitment of 200 to 400 hours, the benefits of becoming an NBC teacher include an annual bonus of $6,324, exemptions on requirements to maintain a Washington state teaching certificate and more.

For the 2025-2026 session the following teachers have reached the rank of NBC: Caryn Colton of Honey Dew Elementary and Lianna Matteson of McKnight Middle School, along with Cristina Evangelista, Daniel Nietering, Sandra Tunis and Youn Jin Yang of Renton High School.

During a January Renton School Board meeting, Director of Human Resources Operations Lian Sell introduced the six teachers and “thanked them for their continued hard work, dedication, and determination to enhance the district, and specifically, the lives of our students.”

According to the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, there are many benefits of having an NBC teacher for students, including direct education where students learn more than their peers who are not being taught by a Board-certified teacher. It is also said to further develop effective teaching strategies that help students and teachers.

To become an NBC teacher, candidates must meet the following criteria to be eligible:

• Hold a bachelor’s degree – Career and Technical Education (CTE) teachers are not required to hold a bachelor’s degree unless it is required for their state’s licensure.

• Possess a valid state teaching, CTE, or counseling license (certain Education Staff Associate licensure also accepted).

• Prior to obtaining National Board Certification, verify three cumulative years of experience in a state-supported school district no later than June 30 of your third year as a candidate.

For more information on how to become a National Board Candidate in the state of Washington, visit:

ospi.k12.wa.us/certification/national-board-certified-teachers/national-board-candidates.