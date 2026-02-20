One dead in Renton fire

A fire in Renton due to an electrical failure caused extensive damage to a condo, leaving one person dead.

At about 10:39 a.m. Feb. 16 in the 1500 block of Union Avenue Northeast, Renton Regional Fire (RRFA) Authority, Bellevue Fire, Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority, Skyway Fire and King County Medic One responded to a four-unit condo fire.

According to RRFA, one person died at the scene of the fire, and foul play is not suspected.

According to the RRFA, the condo’s structural damage was extensive, and one unit was heavily affected. The RRFA stated that the fire was accidental and the result of an electrical failure related to the use of a strip cord.

The fire was reported to be under control at 11:03 a.m.