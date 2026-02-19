RPD seeks witnesses to incident leading to man’s death

Renton police are seeking witnesses in the death of a man who was found on the ground and is believed to have been hit by a car.

According to the King County Medical Examiner’s decedents list, David Eugene Robertson, 56, died on Jan. 5 as a result of an incident at 600 Powell Ave. SW in Renton that occurred on Jan. 3. According to the medical examiner, the incident that resulted in Robertson’s death occurred outside, his manner of death was an accident and his cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries. The incident appears to have occurred behind Ocean Beauty Seafoods.

According to Renton Police Department (RPD) spokesperson Meeghan Black, on Jan. 3, officers responded to a welfare check on Powell Avenue SW after an employee who arrived at work reported seeing Robertson lying on the ground in obvious pain. Officers provided medical aid until the fire department arrived, and he was transported to the hospital. Robertson could not state what happened, Black said.

Black said that it appears he may have been struck by a vehicle, as he had significant injuries. Investigators have been unable to locate any surveillance footage from the incident and have exhausted all leads, but the case remains under investigation.

The department is now soliciting public assistance. Anyone with any information should contact Detective Lane at klane@rentonwa.gov.