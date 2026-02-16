Fundraiser benefits family of man killed at Renton grocery store

The family of a man who was shot and killed at a Renton grocery store is seeking to raise funds for his funeral and more.

Gabriel Olazcon-Padilla, 35, of Renton, was fatally shot on Feb. 3 in Renton at Los Jalapeños grocery store by a stranger, according to prosecutor statements in charging documents.

According to documents, Olazcon-Padilla was simply a patron at the neighborhood grocery store when Jose Cruz Victorino, 32, accosted Olazcon-Padilla, and Victorino’s unprovoked assaults escalated to an extreme act of violence. An autopsy showed the victim was shot 10 times.

Alondra Medrano, who is Olazcon-Padilla’s cousin, shared that his family started a GoFundMe for his funeral and that any leftover money will go to support his wife and family, who are in Mexico. She said that Olazcon-Padilla was the sole provider for his family.

Medrano said her cousin was a hard worker and a good man. An example she gave was that his mother lived with kidney disease, and because he was a compatible donor, he gave her one of his kidneys. She said the kidney donation gave his mother a few more years of life, but she died in 2023.

Medrano said that Olazcon-Padilla came to the United States a couple of years ago and worked at a taco truck to support his family in Mexico, but his plan was to eventually return home. Olazcon-Padilla had a blended family, with his own 15-year-old daughter and his wife’s daughters. However, they both treated the children as if they were their own.

Olazcon-Padilla’s family is not doing well following his death, Medrano said. She said that Olazcon-Padilla’s 15-year-old daughter is especially not doing well, and she has epilepsy, so her family is currently watching her closely.

“They’re completely devastated. Him and his wife had both come from marriages that were not so great, and together, you could see the love that they had for one another in all of the pictures that they would post and in the way that they treated all of the girls as their own,” Medrano said. “So, they lost someone of great significance and their provider.”

Medrano said that Olazcon-Padilla will be missed not only by his family, but also by friends, his community in Renton and his bosses. Medrano said that her cousin was a gentleman in every sense of the word and that he was always caring for everyone, checking on them, and making sure he told people how much he loved them.

“He gave absolutely anything for his family. Whether it was helping out with something so simple as chopping up cilantro and onions for tacos that you’re making that day, or coming to support you when a loved one has passed away,” Medrano said. “He was always just there within a phone call for everyone.”

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Victorino, the man who allegedly fatally shot Olazcon-Padilla, on Feb. 6 with second-degree murder. On Feb. 11, Victorino pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and remains at the King County Correctional Facility on a $3 million bail.