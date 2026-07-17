Verl Henderson | Obit

Published July 17, 2026

Verl Hannah Henderson

August 12, 1934- January 18, 2026

Verl Henderson, who passed away January 18, 2026, was born August 12, 1934 to Clarence and Dorothea Dahlgren, in Goshen County, Wyoming.

Verl grew up on the family farm, a mile from the Nebraska/Wyoming border, along with her six siblings: Wayne, Bill, Dale, Jim, Faye and Dot. Early days on the farm were challenging as the family lived in a simple below-grade farmhouse, essentially a basement with no above-ground story. After grade school, Verl attended Huntley High School, graduating in 1952. Following high school, Verl went to nursing school at the Junior College in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, as did all her sisters. Verl graduated nursing school in 1955 and worked as a registered nurse thereafter.

In 1955, Verl married Jerry Henderson of Scottsbluff. Verl and Jerry moved together, as she continued her work in nursing and Jerry worked to finish college, living in Scottsbluff, Nebraska; Greeley, Colorado and Pullman, Washington, in a Spartanette trailer they towed behind them to each new town. They settled in Renton, Washington where Jerry began his career in teaching, and Verl continued her work as an RN.

When the couple moved to the Renton Highlands in 1969, Verl designed their new house. She did the same many years later when they built their dream retirement home in Cle Elum, Washington. In the 1980s, when Verl’s mother had to move from the farm into assisted living, Verl moved her to Renton and became a devoted care giver to Dorothea until her death in 1987. Verl treasured her close friendships in the Washington towns where she and Jerry lived: Renton, Cle Elum and Graham. Verl loved gardening and birds, especially in Graham, where she had a small village of bird houses and feeders. She also enjoyed skiing with her family, spending many a weekend at Crystal Mountain in all kinds of weather.

Verl is predeceased by her parents Clarence and Dorothea Dahlgren, Her husband Jerry Henderson, her brothers Wayne, Bill and Jim, and sister Faye. She is survived by her sister Dot and brother Dale, as well as by her three sons, Kevin, Randy (Traci) and Brian, and her grandchildren Theo Henderson, Ben Culver and Rachael Myers.

To honor Verl’s passion for birds, donations to The Audubon Society or Birds Connect Seattle are welcome.