Michael Kelley | Obit

Published July 16, 2026

Michael Randolph Kelley

September 10, 1949- July 6, 2026

Michael R. Kelley, Pullman resident, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 6, 2026 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane from an aortic dissection. He was 76. A graveside service and military honors will be held on Saturday, July 11th, at 11:00 in the Colfax Cemetery.

Michael was born September 10, 1949 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Gordon and Elaine Gasser Kelley. When he was seven years old, the family moved to Bainbridge Island and Michael grew up there with his four siblings. During his high school years, he was interested in cars and he spent some time working with a local carpenter. He graduated from Bainbridge High School in 1968 and enlisted in the United States Air Force later that same year. He liked the idea of travel that often came with a military enlistment. Michael was trained in the Air Force to do aircraft maintenance and saw duty from Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany. He was honorably discharged in December 1974 and returned to the Seattle area.

He worked for the Boeing Corporation doing mechanical work for several years before he began a long and satisfying career with Metro Transit as a bus driver in Seattle. He held this job for several decades and lived in the same house in Renton for more than 40 years. While there, he enjoyed working in his yard, garden and landscaping around his house. He also liked music of many kinds. Michael was somewhat independent and enjoyed being able to “do what he wanted, where and when he wanted”. He embraced that lifestyle and liked the freedom that came with it. Following retirement and desiring to be closer to family, he moved to Pullman about three years ago, settling in a cottage at Regency.

He is survived by brothers Kirk Wollin of Port Townsend and Paul Kelley of Renton, and by his sister, Sally Duckworth of Colfax as well as several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister; Marsha Pellegrini and by his parents.

Corbeill Funeral Home in Colfax is in charge of the arrangements. www.corbeillfuneralhomes.com